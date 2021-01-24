Man killed in overnight Durham shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after a man was shot and killed overnight.Authorities said officers responded to a gunshot wound call just after midnight. When officers arrived to the 100 block of Wakerobin Place, they found a man who had been shot.The man was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.The case remains under investigation.Anyone with information is asked to call Inv. Mitchell at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.