Man killed in overnight Durham shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after a man was shot and killed overnight.
Authorities said officers responded to a gunshot wound call just after midnight. When officers arrived to the 100 block of Wakerobin Place, they found a man who had been shot.
The man was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.
The case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Inv. Mitchell at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
