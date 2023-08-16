Durham police officers identified and charged a suspect in two shootings that took place in July.

Suspect sought in two July shootings in Durham taken into custody

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham man who was charged in connection with two shootings days apart in late July has been taken into custody.

Durham Police said Wednesday that Luis Alexander Espinosa-Cortez, 24, was arrested Tuesday night.

Both shootings stemmed from a domestic dispute.

The first incident happened the evening of July 20 at a home in the 2000 block of House Avenue near Maplewood Cemetery. A 15-year-old girl was shot and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Then on July 25, shortly before 2 p.m., a man and a woman were shot in the 1700 block of Cheek Road. Both victims were taken to a hospital with what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Espinosa-Cortez was charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflicting serious injury, two counts of discharging a barrel weapon into an occupied dwelling, injury to personal property, injury to real property, possession of firearm by felon, and going armed to the terror of the public.

Investigators have also charged Espinosa-Cortez in connection to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian that happened July 25 near Garrett Road and Old Chapel Hill Road on July 25. He was charged with felony hit and run inflicting injury and felony larceny of motor vehicle in that incident.

Espinosa-Cortez is being held in the Durham County Jail without bond.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Durham and in your neighborhood

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.