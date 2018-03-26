Ramen Noodles, Rice, Pasta.

Meals in a Can - Soup/Stews/Chili

Breakfast Cereal - ( low-sugar/ whole grain)

Canned Tuna/Chicken or Salmon.

Healthy Snacks - Granola Bars/Nuts/Dried Fruit.

Canned food with pop top lids.

Canned Fruit and Vegetables.

Cooking oil.

Instant Coffee/Tea

Peanut or Almond Butter/ Jelly

Bread

( Please avoid glass containers)

Students from the 4-H Club at Dillard Drive Middle School in Raleigh are collecting food for students in need, so they can eat three meals a day during spring break, which starts Friday."Some students don't have a lot of money at home so they are not getting their three meals a day," said student Zack Patterson, who is volunteering with the drive."Operation Carpool Food Drive" goes through Wednesday. Student volunteers are collecting food during morning and afternoon carpool from 7:45-8:15 a.m. and 3-3:30 p.m.Members of the public can also drop off donations at the front office on 5200 Dillard Drive, Raleigh, said 4-H Club advisor Maryanna Canton.Food will go to the on-campus pantry, where students in need can pick it up."Kids come into the pantry and get some food," said student Daniel May, who is volunteering with the drive. "I see that. It makes me happy and upset. Happy because they're getting their food but upset because if it wasn't for this school, they wouldn't have anything to eat."Principal Margaret Feldman said she is impressed with how much students are giving back to their own community."This is kids helping our kids," Feldman said.Items Most Needed: