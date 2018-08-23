TROUBLESHOOTER

Troubleshooter: Raleigh mom thankful dangerous bus stop changed

EMBED </>More Videos

Troubleshooter: Raleigh mom thankful dangerous bus stop changed

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The start of school for many traditional students is just days away, and the excitement is building.

For one Raleigh mom, she was worried before school started over the bus stop her two children were assigned to on Friday the 17th.

That's the day Wake County released the bus stops for the current traditional calendar year.

"My 8 and 10-year-old are expected to cross this street," said Jen Shetler. "It's dangerous because other people aren't paying attention and with the curve and the hill by the time they slow down it's too late."

The street in question is ACC Boulevard in Brier Creek.

Shetler's home is on one side of the street, but for her children to get to that bus stop, they would need to go up the street, cross over the four lanes of traffic on ACC Boulevard and then walk a little further to their bus stop.

"Cars are traveling much faster than the speed limit," Shetler said. "Someone's going to get hurt, despite the crosswalk, cars don't stop."
Jen is right about the speed.

In just the short time we were out there, armed with our speed gun, we caught many drivers going over the posted speed limit of 35 miles per hour.

Plus, even though there is a crosswalk, when we tried to cross over the four lanes of traffic in the well-marked crosswalk, many cars did not stop.

Shetler said she not only called Wake County School's transportation office but also filled out an online safety concern on Aug. 17.

"They say if it's a safety concern they will call you back in 2 school days, but that hasn't happened," she said.

Shetler reached out to the Troubleshooter who contacted Wake County Schools.

A representative said the routing team fixed the student's stop the day before the Troubleshooter contacted them, and the family was on the list to call.

It didn't take long at all for Shetler to get a call from the districts transportation department.

She said she got a call right away, confirming her children's' stop was changed to their side of ACC Boulevard, meaning they will no longer have to cross over the four lanes of traffic. She

She said she is very happy with the outcome.
If you have not checked your student's bus stop yet, you should. You can do that here. If there is an issue with your child's bus stop you can fill out this form.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationschoolschool bustroubleshooterRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TROUBLESHOOTER
Troubleshooter: Solar panels leave Sanford couple not seeing green
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
How to stop annoying pop-up ads on your smartphone
Don't get scammed buying tickets to Hamilton at DPAC
More troubleshooter
EDUCATION
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
Non-profit teaching senior citizens computer skills
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Wake County parents win fight with school system to keep nurses in place
More Education
Top Stories
Police: Raleigh laundromat served as front for marijuana, opiate trafficking
There were 110 reported car break-ins in Durham last week
VIDEO: Hazmat incident shuts down roads near NCCU's campus
Judge deems 'Ramsey Street Rapist' a risk to society, denies bond
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
Show More
Cary thrift store holds 'Dollar Days' sale
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
More News