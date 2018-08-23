Troubleshooter: Raleigh mom thankful dangerous bus stop changed

RALEIGH (WTVD) --The start of school for many traditional students is just days away, and the excitement is building.
For one Raleigh mom, she was worried before school started over the bus stop her two children were assigned to on Friday the 17th.
That's the day Wake County released the bus stops for the current traditional calendar year.
"My 8 and 10-year-old are expected to cross this street," said Jen Shetler. "It's dangerous because other people aren't paying attention and with the curve and the hill by the time they slow down it's too late."
The street in question is ACC Boulevard in Brier Creek.
Shetler's home is on one side of the street, but for her children to get to that bus stop, they would need to go up the street, cross over the four lanes of traffic on ACC Boulevard and then walk a little further to their bus stop.
"Cars are traveling much faster than the speed limit," Shetler said. "Someone's going to get hurt, despite the crosswalk, cars don't stop."
Jen is right about the speed.
In just the short time we were out there, armed with our speed gun, we caught many drivers going over the posted speed limit of 35 miles per hour.
Plus, even though there is a crosswalk, when we tried to cross over the four lanes of traffic in the well-marked crosswalk, many cars did not stop.
Shetler said she not only called Wake County School's transportation office but also filled out an online safety concern on Aug. 17.
"They say if it's a safety concern they will call you back in 2 school days, but that hasn't happened," she said.
Shetler reached out to the Troubleshooter who contacted Wake County Schools.
A representative said the routing team fixed the student's stop the day before the Troubleshooter contacted them, and the family was on the list to call.
It didn't take long at all for Shetler to get a call from the districts transportation department.
She said she got a call right away, confirming her children's' stop was changed to their side of ACC Boulevard, meaning they will no longer have to cross over the four lanes of traffic. She
She said she is very happy with the outcome.
If you have not checked your student's bus stop yet, you should. You can do that here. If there is an issue with your child's bus stop you can fill out this form.