Wake County Public School System presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools

The WCPSS presented Tuesday draft one of the 2019-2020 enrollment plan.

The Wake County Public School System presented Tuesday draft one of the 2019-2020 enrollment plan.

The plan includes base attendance areas for four new schools opening in 2019-2020, Parkside Elementary, Southeast Raleigh Elementary, Alston Ridge Middle School and Green Level High School.

The school says the plans are necessary to account for growth the district is experiencing now, as well as the growth it will experience in years to come.

In addition to opening four new schools, the board recommends opening both Alston Ridge Middle School and Parkside Elementary as multi-track year-round schools.

Three of the new schools are in western Wake County -- two in Cary and one in Morrisville.

The other is in southeast Raleigh.

Tuesday's draft is the first of three to be presented over the next several months.

Wake County currently has 160,000 students.

They say they're projected to add nearly 23,000 by the 2024-2025 school year.

A final decision is expected by mid-November.

