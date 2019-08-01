man attacked

'Evil world out here': Man robbed, attacked overnight at Fayetteville gas station

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Herston Barnes is recovering at the hospital after he was robbed and attacked by a man driving a back SUV.

From his hospital bed with his daughter by side, Barnes recounted a terrifying early morning encounter that started with a trip to the gas station on Rosehill Road and McArthur Blvd.

"I couldn't believe it really. Once I saw my leg having behind me I knew I was in trouble," said Barnes. "I went to the gas station to break a $100 dollar bill."

The cashier turned him away with no change to give. Barnes walked out and approached a stranger sitting in a black SUV for change.

"I'm thinking he's going to grab it and give me change. He turned the wheel just enough to hit me right there. I was standing up and that's why I'm busted up so bad," said Barnes. "It's just an evil world out here."

He told ABC11 the man grabbed the cash and sped off. The force dragged him to the ground and caused him to break his left leg

Doctors said Barnes will stay in the hospital for the next few days as he recovers from surgery -- meaning no paycheck for the 52-year-old handy man.

"I tried to trust the guy and I trusted the wrong one and got serious injuries because of it," said Barnes. "If he would have got me in the torso I probably would have been dead. That SUV was heavy. I remember it being heavy when it slipped my leg."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevilletheftrobberyman attackedgas station
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MAN ATTACKED
Man attacks 69-year-old hotel manager over parking spot
'Like getting eaten alive:' Man attacked by pit bulls he helped raise
Senior citizen attacked at Brier Creek Walmart, forced to withdraw money
Man walks into Raleigh Marriott, tells staff he was assaulted
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Duke, Yale study raises concerns about Juul products
Tropical system in Atlantic could become storm, depression
Raleigh's Moore Square vandalized just before grand re-opening
Pop-up storms move through the Triangle
Why everyone is smiling at the orange payphone in downtown Raleigh
Smithfield mom, kids escape brazen midday armed robbery
Raleigh researcher's skin-crawling video shows ant sting up close
Show More
Durham 3-year-old runs lemonade stand to help babies in need
Historical highway marker to honor groundbreaking Durham tennis club
Why this descendant of slaves says he's against reparations
Fayetteville police release 911 calls from robbery caught on camera
Carolina Hurricanes need your help naming its new beer
More TOP STORIES News