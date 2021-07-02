car crash

Man killed, another severely injured after car collides with tree in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is dead and another man was sent to the hospital with "severe injuries" after their car collided with a tree Friday afternoon, Fayetteville police said.

Around 1:45 p.m., officers were called to the 4700 block of Blanton Road in reference to a single-vehicle wreck.

On arrival, officers found that a sedan had collided with a tree. One man was found dead at the scene while another was found severely injured -- he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police have not identified either victim.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 703-0430 or CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-8477.

