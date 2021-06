EMBED >More News Videos Police said a man was shot multiple times outside a residence on School Street just after 6 a.m.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating after a man was found shot dead early Sunday morning.Officers arrived to the 3500 block of Doc Bennett Road around 7 a.m. and found a man who had been shot multiple times.The man was pronounced dead at the scene.Less than one hour before, Jabori Surles, 22, was found shot and killed outside a residence on School Street. Fayetteville homicide detectives do not believe the shootings are related.