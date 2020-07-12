house fire

Fayetteville firefighters rescue family dog from house fire that displaced 5

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- Fayetteville firefighters rescued a family dog from a house fire Sunday morning.

It happened in the 6400 block of Tarrytown Drive just after 6 a.m.

No one was in the home at the time of the fire but firefighters found a dog and removed him safely.

The dog was given oxygen because he had been in a smoke-filled environment. The family says the dog is fine.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

ABC11 breaking news crews at the scene said one adult and four children were displaced.
