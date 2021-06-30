New hourly parking charges in downtown Fayetteville worry some business owners

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Thursday, street parking in downtown Fayetteville will cost $1 per hour from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.This post-pandemic parking plan is getting mixed reactions from downtown businesses and patrons.Salon honor Erical Bryant said she worries that she will lose clients who can't find parking or don't want to pay for the parking deck."Sometimes they will have to walk a long way just to find somewhere to park so I think now they would have to pay a dollar just to park closer so that right there might even make us lose business."Bryant o has owned Gifted Hands Salon for three years and like many businesses looks forward to a strong summer and beyond and the pandemic slows and people return to the downtown area.Many said they will still come down and they don't mind the change but it does make a quick stop for coffee or a errand a little more inconvenient.The parking meters have been in place for some time and take card or touchless payment options.