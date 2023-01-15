Fayetteville police conducting death investigation after body found in backyard

Statistics put out by the Fayetteville police department show the city is seeing alarming increases in crime rates over the past year.

Fayetteville police are conducting a homicide investigation after a person was found in a backyard.

The Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) responded to the 5300 block of Docia Circle after receiving a report of a suspicious person lying in the backyard.

Officers who responded confirmed the person was dead. A death investigation is being conducted by the Fayetteville Police Department's Homicide Unit, FPD said in a news release.

No other information has been provided, please check back for updates on abc11.com.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective M. Waters at (910) 635-4978 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477

