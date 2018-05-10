FAYETTEVILLE

Fayetteville police officer treated with Narcan after fentanyl exposure while serving search warrant

According to Fayetteville police, an officer is in the hospital after being exposed to fentanyl. (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
According to Fayetteville police, an officer is in the hospital after being exposed to fentanyl.

The incident happened Thursday morning while the officer was serving a search warrant.



The officer was treated with two doses of Narcan and was taken to the hospital.

Officials have released the officer's identity.

Fentanyl an opioid which is used as a pain medication and together with other medications for anesthesia.
