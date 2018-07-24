The Mega Millions drawing is tonight and the jackpot is at a whopping $522 million.
Haven't bought a ticket yet?
You could check out one of these North Carolina retailers that have a track record of big wins.
These stores have the most wins over $600 since the state joined the Mega Millions in 2010:
Buffalo Shoals Supermarket, 2887 Buffalo Shoals Road, Newton 9 wins
Rose Mart # 14, 1701 W Raleigh Rd, Wilson 9 wins
Time Saver Food Store # 1, 270 Washington St, Whiteville 8 wins
Cigarettes & More, 8328 Pineville Matthews Rd, Charlotte 8 wins
Gate # 417, 9625 Rocky River Road, Charlotte 8 wins
Handy Mart # 56, 3495 Western Blvd, Jacksonville 8 wins
College Lakes Liberty, 4147 Ramsey St, Fayetteville 7 wins
Jay's Food Mart, 200 W. Morganton Rd, Southern Pines 7 wins
Mountain Island Bp, 2211 Vinnies Way, Charlotte 7 wins
Buy And Go #7, 9413 Ploof Road, Leland 7 wins
Bilboa Food Mart, Inc., 3639 Angier Avenue, Durham 7 wins
Simon's Mart, 6308 The Plaza, Suite B, Charlotte 7 wins
It's worth noting that the odds are the same for everyone who plays: Roughly 1 in 302 million.
And North Carolina lottery officials point out that, often times, the places where the most tickets are sold are also the same places where the most tickets will be won.
But, doesn't hurt to try, right? And, if you're feeling really superstitious, there are some numbers that have been picked the most this year.
