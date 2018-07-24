and the jackpot is at a whopping $522 million.Haven't bought a ticket yet?You could check out one of these North Carolina retailers that have a track record of big wins.These stores have the most wins over $600 since the state joined the Mega Millions in 2010:Buffalo Shoals Supermarket, 2887 Buffalo Shoals Road, NewtonRose Mart # 14, 1701 W Raleigh Rd, WilsonTime Saver Food Store # 1, 270 Washington St, WhitevilleCigarettes & More, 8328 Pineville Matthews Rd, CharlotteGate # 417, 9625 Rocky River Road, CharlotteHandy Mart # 56, 3495 Western Blvd, JacksonvilleCollege Lakes Liberty, 4147 Ramsey St, FayettevilleJay's Food Mart, 200 W. Morganton Rd, Southern PinesMountain Island Bp, 2211 Vinnies Way, CharlotteBuy And Go #7, 9413 Ploof Road, LelandBilboa Food Mart, Inc., 3639 Angier Avenue, DurhamSimon's Mart, 6308 The Plaza, Suite B, CharlotteIt's worth noting that the odds are the same for everyone who plays: Roughly 1 in 302 million.And North Carolina lottery officials point out that, often times, the places where the most tickets are sold are also the same places where the most tickets will be won.But, doesn't hurt to try, right? And, if you're feeling really superstitious,