Many traditional calendar central North Carolina students return to class Monday amid pandemic

There are many changes this year due to the pandemic. Here's a full breakdown of some of the differences your child may experience this semester.
As school systems face bus shortages, some routes will be "doubled up," where drivers have to build in extra time to pick up and drop off two separate groups of students.
Another change being when children sick with a non-COVID ailment can return to class.
FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
Last year, students who were sick for any reason (such as rash or earache) had to get a negative COVID-19 test or a doctor's diagnosis that it wasn't COVID. Now, that process will only be necessary if students are showing symptoms of COVID, such as a 100.4 fever or higher and sore throat.
RELATED: Superintendents, doctors participate in Back to School: Preparing in a Pandemic townhall
Students who do not have COVID symptoms may return to school after they have gone 24 hours without a fever.
Wake County elementary and middle school students will, when possible, only be around a specific group of children a day. They will have seating charts that will help determine how students are grouped when walking to the cafeteria and in the classroom.
READ ABOUT MORE CHANGES HERE
BACK TO SCHOOL WEATHER
ABC11 First Alert Meteorologist Kweilyn Murphy says there is a dense fog advisory in place for areas south of the Triangle until 9 a.m.
Other areas will likely see fog through mid-morning.
Morning temperatures will likely be in the upper 60s and low 70s. The day will be mostly sunny, with highs in the low 90s with a feels-like temperature near 100. There may be a stray shower throughout the day.
MONDAY: A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for areas south of the Triangle. Visibilities of one-quarter mile or less will be possible. @ABC11_WTVD #backtoschool #ncwx #Raleigh pic.twitter.com/BIIXRqFxP9— Kweilyn Murphy WTVD (@KweilynM) August 23, 2021
See breaking news? Tell us about it here.