standoff

Former Wake County deputy arrested after 4-hour standoff in Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- A former Wake County deputy involved in a four-hour long standoff with sheriff's deputies on Wednesday night has been arrested in a Wake Forest neighborhood.

Wake County deputies responded to the 11000 block of Jeffrey's Lane around 5 p.m. to serve a warrant and a restraining order after Brad Woodlief allegedly assaulted his wife earlier in the week.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) said Woodlief previously served as a Wake County deputy under a "previous administration."

When deputies attempted to contact Woodlief by phone, he made threats against deputies. Deputies determined that he was armed.

The sheriff's office said deputies made several unsuccessful attempts to get Woodlief to come out of the home peacefully and called upon the Wake County Sheriff's Office's Tactical Response Team (TRT) to the scene.

Shortly before 9 p.m., the TRT made entry into the home, deploying tear gas in the process to end the standoff.

Woodlief was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. Upon his release, he will be held at the Wake County Detention Center.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office has since charged Woodlief with second-degree kidnapping and assault on a female-communicating threats.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wake forestwake countyarrestthreatwake county newsstandoff
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STANDOFF
Standoff ends after man shoots at police in Durham
Hours-long standoff ends with Raleigh man's arrest: Police
Man arrested following Raleigh standoff
Fuquay-Varina standoff leads to man's arrest
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1-2 inches of snow possible in the Triangle Thursday
Raleigh lawyer joins Trump impeachment defense team
Fayetteville to temporarily reinstall 'Black Lives Do Matter' display
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Gov. Cooper extends modified Stay-At-Home order, eviction moratorium
How marketing could convince some people to buy into COVID-19 vaccine
Man found shot to death after car crashes into Rocky Mount home
Show More
LATEST: Cohen says NC's key metrics are still too high
NC rental assistance program makes changes amid frustrations
Durham 8-year-old's plan to 'stop' COVID-19 gets mayor's response
Can new home construction keep up with the Triangle's growth?
North Carolina will have two fewer political parties
More TOP STORIES News