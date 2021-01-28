Former Wake County deputy arrested after 4-hour standoff in Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- A former Wake County deputy involved in a four-hour long standoff with sheriff's deputies on Wednesday night has been arrested in a Wake Forest neighborhood.Wake County deputies responded to the 11000 block of Jeffrey's Lane around 5 p.m. to serve a warrant and a restraining order after Brad Woodlief allegedly assaulted his wife earlier in the week.The Wake County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) said Woodlief previously served as a Wake County deputy under a "previous administration."When deputies attempted to contact Woodlief by phone, he made threats against deputies. Deputies determined that he was armed.The sheriff's office said deputies made several unsuccessful attempts to get Woodlief to come out of the home peacefully and called upon the Wake County Sheriff's Office's Tactical Response Team (TRT) to the scene.Shortly before 9 p.m., the TRT made entry into the home, deploying tear gas in the process to end the standoff.Woodlief was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. Upon his release, he will be held at the Wake County Detention Center.The Wake County Sheriff's Office has since charged Woodlief with second-degree kidnapping and assault on a female-communicating threats.