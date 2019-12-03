alcohol

Fayetteville alcohol ordinance now allows consumption in special event areas

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The City of Fayetteville took a page out of Raleigh's playbook, when it comes to throwing street parties.

The ordinance used to allow organizations and nonprofits get permits to serve alcohol during festivals and events in a city park.

The updated ordinance now allows alcohol to be sold and consumed in other special event areas like Hay Street.

Mayor Mitch Colvin said the idea is to allow outdoor drinking in these designated areas. Alcohol permits will still need to be purchased from the alcohol beverage commission.

Business owners along Hay Street call this measure a win for the All American City.

"To see Fayetteville come as far as it has and not go through with something like this it would be like taking a step back. As we continue to grow and step forward, it's a great asset," said owner of Yellow Crayons, Jerry McDonald.
