Now Open: Chido Taco, mercado-style taqueria in Raleigh

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Chido Taco is now open at 2330 Bale St. in Raleigh.

Chido Taco is the first fast-casual restaurant for co-owner Salvador Alvarez who also owns La Rancherita and Viva Mexican Kitchen in the Triangle as well as Los Totopos in Cary.

"We grew up eating tacos and I couldn't find good tacos in Raleigh, so we are very excited to bring this to Raleigh," Alvarez said. "We also have a bar," he added. "I grew up in Jalisco, Mexico where tequila is made, so we have good margaritas with fresh-squeezed juices and we also have skinny margaritas."

Chido Taco serves traditional street tacos as well as some original creations for the more adventurous.

"We have an octopus taco with chorizo and chicharron," Alvarez said. "We also have the vegan taco with grilled avocado and you can get the same proteins in a bowl."

Chido Taco Hours:
  • Mon-Thur 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Fri-Sat 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
  • Sun 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
