Now Open

Now Open: Durham ice cream shop Sweet Charlie's has one item so unique it's patented

EMBED <>More Videos

The Tall Charlie is so unique, it's patented.

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The first Sweet Charlie's has opened in North Carolina.

It's located at 1125 W. NC 54 in the Hope Valley Commons Shopping Center in Durham. The dessert shop began in Philadelphia and Durham is the 17th location.

Sweet Charlie's specialized in natural, made-to-order rolled ice cream, milkshakes and Belgian waffles on a stick.



But, the signature item, The Tall Charlie, is so unique it has a patent.

"It's a 6-inch glazed doughnut from Early Bird Donuts in Durham and we put a 4-inch roll of ice cream in between it," explained co-owner Andrew Tindall. Tindall owns the Durham shop along with his father, Alton Tindall, a retired law enforcement officer.

"It's like an ice cream sandwich on steroids," Alton Tindall added. "We're really proud of it because we have a patent on it. So, it's something that's proprietary and our customers love it and they keep coming back for more."

Sweet Charlie's also offers vegan options.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkdurhambusinessnow openice cream
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NOW OPEN
Now Open: Captain Cookie and the Milkman in Raleigh
Now Open: Raleigh speakeasy requires a private key to enter
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
First beauty steam bar in the country is right here in Raleigh
TOP STORIES
Arrest warrant out for husband of Nash Co. woman found dead, search underway
Family upset with short sentence for undocumented immigrant who killed Raleigh man
The serial rapist and killer who terrorized Raleigh in the 1990s
Lack of contractors slows Florence recovery on NC coast
Armstrong: Power through the 'Zion fatigue' and enjoy the moment
Graphic images spray painted on Raleigh's Enloe High School
Woman's sister ends up being perfect match for stem cell transplant
Show More
Post-Florence, Spring Lake disaster specialist helps others while struggling herself
President Everett Ward out at Saint Augustine's University
Heroic dog saves family from birthday party shooter
Lawmakers propose adopting Daylight Saving Time year-round in NC
NC lawmakers seek to allow alcohol sales at college sporting events
More TOP STORIES News