abc11 together

Procession welcomes home Harnett County man after 7 months in hospital with COVID-19

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
EMBED <>More Videos

After 7 months in hospital with COVID, Harnett County man returns home

ERWIN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Harnett County man is back at home after spending more than seven months in the hospital battling COVID-19.

Frankie Ballard got a very emotional welcome-home procession from Erwin police and firefighters. His neighbors and family were there to greet him as well.

While he was in the hospital, Ballard was given just a 5% chance of surviving COVID.

He beat the odds, however, and now he is back home after the warm reception.

Want more ABC11 Together stories? Get the ABC11 News App
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesserwinharnett countyillnesscoronavirusabc11 togethergood newscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
Celebrating Latin American Heritage Month with Marco Zarate
Latin American Heritage Month, entrepreneur Cecilia Polanco
Healthcare Heroes: Duke staffers treated to lunch and notes of thanks
ABC11 Together Perspectives for October 10, 2021
TOP STORIES
More ambulances, crews sent to help Wake County EMS
LATEST: UNC Class of 2020 finally set to celebrate graduation
Some wary of no-mask-required policy at State Fair
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Overnight Oats
Show More
Tent city pops up in Raleigh's Nash Square to protest eviction crisis
Spooky Holly Springs house raising money for St. Jude surpasses goal
Which restaurants in NC received the most COVID-19 relief funds?
I-Team: How police officers are training to de-escalate conflicts
Photo released of person of interest in last week's carjacking at RDU
More TOP STORIES News