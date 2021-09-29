Procession welcomes home Harnett County man after 7 months in hospital with COVID-19

ERWIN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Harnett County man is back at home after spending more than seven months in the hospital battling COVID-19.Frankie Ballard got a very emotional welcome-home procession from Erwin police and firefighters. His neighbors and family were there to greet him as well.While he was in the hospital, Ballard was given just a 5% chance of surviving COVID.He beat the odds, however, and now he is back home after the warm reception.