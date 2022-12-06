Meals being handed out in Moore County as crews work to restore power

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- While the power remains out in Moore County, the community is coming together is help feed those in need.

There will be meals available at three different locations Tuesday.

The first is in Aberdeen at 503 North Sandhills Boulevard. The second is at Hillcrest Sports Complex in Carthage. This will be an outside service managed by the Public Safety Commercial Kitchen Trailer that is pick up only.

Then finally at the Southern Pines Fire Station 82. This will be an inside service managed in their commercial grade kitchen.

The provided meals will begin at 12:30 and go until 2:30 p.m.

Moore County NAACP and the organization One Relief teamed up to distribute meals to people who live in Jackson Terrace apartment homes in Carthage on Monday.