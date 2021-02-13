12-year-old shoots, kills home intruder after 73-year-old woman shot during Goldsboro robbery, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Goldsboro police are investigating after a 12-year-old shot at two intruders who forced their way into an apartment and shot a woman overnight.

Around 1 a.m., officers responded to a shooting report near 402 S. William Street. Officers then found a resident, a 73-year-old woman, with an apparent gunshot wound. Shortly after, a man was found at the intersection of William Street and Elm Street with a gunshot wound.

Both were taken to Wayne UNC Health Care. The man, identified as Khalil Herring, 19, of Goldsboro, died from his injuries.

The investigation revealed two masked people forced their way into the residence, demanded money and shot the 73-year-old woman. During the robbery, a 12-year-old shot the intruders with a firearm in self defense, causing them to flee. Evidence suggests Herring was one of the two masked intruders and was shot during the robbery.

Goldsboro police said charges against the 12-year-old are not anticipated but the investigation is ongoing.

