cold case

Goldsboro Police make arrest in 2015 fatal shooting of 19-year-old

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a lengthy five-year investigation, the Goldsboro Police Department announced they have made an arrest in a shooting that killed a 19-year-old.

In 2015, officers responded to the 2000 block of S. Slocumb Street around 10 p.m. on Oct. 1. On arrival, officers found Ni-Quawn Kornegay lying on the ground -- shot dead -- next to the 1900 block of S. Slocumb Street.

The Goldsboro Police Department said they developed Tyrone Omar Johnson, 22, of Wilson as an alleged suspect. On Oct. 22, authorities obtained a warrant for the arrest of Johnson for one open count of murder.

The following day, on Oct. 23, Johnson was arrested near the intersection of US-301 and I-795 in Wilson County by members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force and the Wilson Police Department.

Johnson was arrested without incident and was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center where he is being held with no bond.

Anyone with further information on the incident is asked to contact the Goldsboro Police Department at (919) 735-2255.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
goldsborowilsonwilson countywayne countywayne county newsarrestwilson county newsteen killedcold case
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COLD CASE
Charges filed in 15 sexual assaults dating back to 1984
Still no arrests 8 years after Faith Hedgepeth's death
Arrests in unsolved murder of Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay
Suspect in 2017 Fayetteville murder arrested in Raleigh
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some Wake County students prepare for in-person learning Monday
2 arrested after shooting in Raleigh that left 3 injured, 1 dead
NC woman, 1 of 2 crew members, killed in aircraft crash in Ala.
NY officer accused of blasting 'Trump 2020' from patrol car suspended
Kinston rally to go on despite COVID-19 in VP Pence's orbit
Carolina Panthers fall to New Orleans Saints 27-24
White House chief of staff: 'We're not going to control the pandemic'
Show More
Senate votes to advance Amy Coney Barrett; confirmation expected Monday
Tropical Storm Zeta forms, could bring moisture to NC later this week
LATEST: NC reports 1,807 new COVID-19 cases. 7.2% positive test rate
Durham school mourns death of the 1st NC child to die from COVID-19
US sees second-highest day of COVID cases ever
More TOP STORIES News