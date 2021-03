First Alert Team, GMA's Ginger Zee host Severe Weather Preparedness townhall

Have questions about the severe weather North Carolina experiences? Well, the First Alert Weather team has you covered.ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee and Nick Petro, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the NWS Raleigh join the entire First Alert Weather team for a special town hall at 6:30 p.m.Watch on abc11.com or stream it with the ABC11 North Carolina app on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, or Roku.