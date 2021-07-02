AMBER Alert issued for missing Person County 1-year-old boy abducted by man

PERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing Person County 1-year-old believed to have been abducted by a manThe Person County Sheriff's Office is searching for Gabriel Newman who is believed to be traveling with Gregory Wendell Newman. Authorities have not detailed their relation.Gabriel was last seen wearing a black and white Nike outfit, shorts with a black and white Nike logo.Gregory is described as standing 6 feet tall, weighing 190 pounds, with brown eyes, and a scarf covering his black long dreadlocks. He also has a tattoo of a dollar sign over the right eye and a love-and-hate tattoo over the left and right hand and another tattoo of the letter G on his right arm. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with flames on it and light-colored jeans with patches.Authorities said to be on the lookout for a black 2015 Volkswagen Passat with a North Carolina license plate that reads TDL8320. The car was last seen traveling on NC Highway 57 northbound toward Danville, Virginia.The Person County Sheriff's Office has not provided an image of the two at this time.