Star Academy in Lillington on Code Red lockdown

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Star Academy in Lillington is on Code Red lockdown as school officials look into reports of a weapon on campus.

The school is on temporary lockdown for safety precautions, according to Harnett County Schools.

This is just the latest incident that has prompted a Code Red lockdown in the Triangle.

Brentwood Magnet Elementary School went on a Code Red lockdown because of a security concern in early February.

Code Red lockdowns were also issued for two other Raleigh area schools due to safety concerns.