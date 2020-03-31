coronavirus new york city

Empire State building lights up like an ambulance for medical workers in NYC

NEW YORK CITY -- The Empire State Building is honoring workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The top of the iconic building was adorned in red, and surrounded with revolving red and white lights to resemble an ambulance and siren.

The lights will continue every night through the crisis as a "Thank you" to all the brave health care workers and first responders.

There was also a music and light show accompanied by the Alicia Keys' song "Empire State of Mind."



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkcoronavirus new york cityhealthcoronaviruscoronavirus new yorku.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
President Trump shaken by scenes from New York hospital
Chicago-born nurse who died from coronavirus remembered as hero, family says
Andy Cohen tests positive for coronavirus
Videos show how coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: 8 COVID-19-related deaths reported in NC
How's North Carolina doing with social distancing? We've got the data
Fallen NC trooper remembered at small memorial service
2 dead in Johnston County shooting
NC teacher makes rap videos for students learning from home
Judges slow abortion bans in Texas, Ohio, Alabama amid COVID-19 crisis
Pet adoptions still frequent despite COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Coronavirus: What does COVID-19 do to your body?
How to keep your sanity while adjusting to working from home
What you can and can't do under NC Stay-At-Home order
Fayetteville mayor to implement city-wide curfew to fight COVID-19
Apex man can't visit wife who's in ICU with coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News