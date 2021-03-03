Frontline workers now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine as North Carolina marks one year since first reported case

WEDNESDAY
4:30 a.m.
March, 3, 2021 marks one year since the first COVID-19 case was reported in North Carolina.
All of Group 3, including frontline workers, are now eligible to schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine
The first doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine coming to North Carolina are set to arrive Wednesday.
TUESDAY
2:30 p.m.
Governor Roy Cooper on Tuesday announced that a boost in supply means all frontline essential workers in Group 3 can sign up for their COVID-19 vaccinations as early as Wednesday -- a full week before the originally scheduled start date of March 10.
2 p.m.
Roughly 360 military medical and support personnel will head to Illinois and North Carolina to assist vaccination sites at the request of FEMA later this week, U.S. Army North announced Tuesday.
A 222-person team from the U.S. Army is set to arrive at the community vaccination center at the United Center in Chicago, Il. on Friday. A 139-person team from the Air Force will arrive to support the Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro, NC, also on Friday.
"These military medical and support personnel join approximately 1,900 others already supporting the federal vaccination effort in California, Florida, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, and in the U.S. Virgin Islands," a U.S. Army North statement said.
1 p.m.
Tuesday's report from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services included 1,239 newly-reported COVID-19 cases.
1,352 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The daily percent positive rate was 5.7%, a slight increase from yesterday's 5.5%.
Sadly, 11,288 deaths have been reported since the start of the pandemic.
11:20 a.m.
The Town of Chapel Hill said a celebration on Franklin Street will not be allowed if the UNC Men's Basketball team beats Duke March 6.
"Governor Roy Cooper's COVID-19 crowd limits prohibit gatherings of more than 50 people outdoors due to the risk of spreading the coronavirus," said Emergency Management Coordinator Kelly Drayton. "In fact, the Governor's decision to stick to 50 people outdoors while loosening other restrictions should be a clear message about its importance. We must adhere to these public health guidelines to continue this important battle we've all been in for nearly a year."
9:25 a.m.
Duke University released COVID-19 testing data for Feb. 22 to 28. In total, 20,374 tests were administered to 10,430 students and gave 2,771 tests to 1,513 to faculty and staff. There were a total of 26 positive results, 22 of them being students, primarily among graduate and professional students.
6 a.m.
Thousands of Johnson & Johnson vaccines are set to arrive in North Carolina this week. Of those, Wake County is set to receive 5,200 doses, UNC Health will get 4,100 doses and Durham County will receive 1,400 doses of the single-shot vaccine.
4:30 a.m.
Gov. Roy Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force will give an update at 2 p.m. You can watch here.
MONDAY
8 p.m.
The North Carolina Senate on Monday night fell just short of overriding Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of Senate Bill 37, which would have mandated in-person learning options at North Carolina public schools.
The 29-20 override vote was one vote short of the 3/5th majority needed.
Cooper's veto of school reopening bill stands as new statewide test results reveal grim reality of pandemic learning
5:03 p.m.
Republican-sponsored legislation to direct more than $1.7 billion of additional relief funds to North Carolina communities was filed in the state House on Monday and is expected to be advanced by lawmakers this week.
House Bill 196 2021 COVID-19 Response & Relief Act is sponsored by Rep. John Faircloth, R-Guilford, Rep. Dana Bumgardner, R-Gaston, Rep. Kyle Hall, R-Stokes, and Rep. Larry Strickland, R-Johnston. It directs more than $600 million statewide for testing, tracing, and prevention needs.
The bill further allocates more than $100 million to K-12 public school needs and provides $290 million for higher education emergency relief. It includes another $40 million to support summer learning programs in addition to education funds approved by the legislature last month.
State lawmakers previously provided nearly $2 billion in federal relief funds to North Carolinians through Senate Bill 36 COVID Relief Bill Modifications, including $1.6 billion to help local school districts safely reopen and $546 million for emergency rent relief.
House Bill 196 also provides funds for farms, fisheries, food banks, small business grants, broadband, summer school programs, mental health and substance abuse services, and upgrades to the NC COVID Vaccine Management System, among other allocations.
H.B. 196 further contains policy provisions that extend flexibility for notaries, video witness testimony, education requirements, and access to vaccines for pharmacies.
"I appreciate budget leaders preparing this vital legislation that maintains the General Assembly's commitment to addressing the most pressing needs of of North Carolinians as soon as possible this session," House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, said Monday.
The House Appropriations Committee is expected to review the legislation on Tuesday.
4:47 p.m.
The Halifax County Health Department is now taking first-dose appointments by online registration only for the following groups:
Group 1 includes:
- Health care workers caring for and working directly with patients with COVID-19, including staff responsible for cleaning and maintenance in those areas
- Health care workers administering the vaccine
- Long-term care staff and residents - people in skilled nursing facilities and in adult, family and group homes.
Group 2 includes:
- Anyone 65 years and older, regardless of health status or living situation
Group 3: Frontline essential workers
- The CDC defines frontline essential workers as workers who are in sectors essential to the functioning of society and who are at substantially higher risk for exposure to COVID-19
- First responders (fire fighters and police officers), corrections officers, food and agricultural workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, and those who work in the education sector (teachers and support staff members) as well as child care workers.
Halifax County Health Department will offer first-dose appointments by online registration only for Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. in Weldon at Halifax Community College Building 700.
You MUST enter Halifax Community College via the Country Club Road entrance. Please follow the signs posted to direct you to the 700 Building.
To schedule a first-dose appointment, please click here.
Drugco Pharmacy will offer first and second dose appointments by online registration only for Group 1, Group 2 and Group 3. To schedule a first dose appointment, please click here. To schedule a second-dose appointment, please click here.
3:50 p.m.
The Halifax County Health Department reports 10 new cases for a total of 5,002 positive COVID 19 cases. In all, 97 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 countywide.
3:30 p.m.
The Lee County Government Health Department confirmed 146 new cases for a total of 5,465 positive cases since Feb. 22. In all , the county reports 73 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
2:50 p.m.
North Carolina House Democratic leaders announced the filing of House Bill 192 to provide immediate help to North Carolina workers and small businesses suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to federal funding coming from Washington, North Carolina has more than $5 billion in unreserved cash sitting in state accounts, state Democrats said in a release. They argued that with people out of work and businesses struggling, now is the time to invest this money.
"We can act now to invest this money," said House Democratic Leader Robert Reives, one of the sponsors of the bill. "When you have businesses struggling and workers either out of work or seeing their paychecks fall behind, why wait? We just need to act."
Deputy Democratic Leader Gale Adcock is a co-sponsor of the bill.
"All across North Carolina local governments, small businesses, and families have been tightening their belts," Adcock said. "Our state government has passed bipartisan bills to spend federal money to help. Now it's time for us to do the same to invest state taxpayer funds that are sitting in state accounts, while so many in our state are in need."
Some of the provisions in the bill:
- $50 million for front-line worker hazard pay
- $37 million in small business assistance focused on hospitality, tourism, and historically underutilized businesses
- $30 million to bring high-speed internet to more places in our state
- $10 million to food banks
- $2,500 for K-12 teachers and principals
- $2,000 for Community College and UNC System employees
- $1,500 for other school workers
- One-time bonuses for education employees left out of last year's pay raises
The bill would also attempt to bolstering the state's unemployment system, which it called "the worst in the country for a worker who loses his or her job."
1:39 p.m.
Gov. Roy Cooper released the following statement on Senate Bill 37:
"The question on SB 37 that I vetoed is not whether our children should be in the classroom in person. They absolutely should. The question is whether we do it safely. The bill allows middle and high school students to be in school without following NCDHHS and CDC guidelines on social distancing. SB 37 also removes authority from state and local officials to put students in remote learning in an emergency like a new COVID variant hitting our schools. I have asked legislative leaders to compromise with me on these two issues but so far they have not. I will continue talking with legislators and I will work diligently with the State Board of Education and the Superintendent of Public Instruction to make sure all of our children and educators are in the classroom, in person and safe."
1:15 p.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported new COVID-19 data for the first time in two days.
2,156 new COVID-19 cases were recorded on Sunday and 1,466 were reported Monday.
1,319 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
As of Sunday evening, 834,852 people in North Carolina have received both doses of the vaccine.
The percent of positive tests in the state is currently at 5.5 percent.
12:57 p.m.
The Johnston County Health Department has scheduled a drive-thru clinic for North Carolina residents only (please bring ID) on Wednesday, Mar. 3, from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. or until supplies last at West Johnston High School located at 5935 Raleigh Road, Benson, NC 27504.
The Health Department will be administering the Moderna vaccine.
The first dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic is for individuals in Group 1 (health care workers, long-term care staff and residents), Group 2 (adults 65 and older) and Group 3 (frontline essential workers are people who: Must be in-person at their place of work and work in one of the eight essential sectors which include critical manufacturing, education, essential goods, food and agriculture, government and community services, health care and public health, public safety, transportation.
Vaccinations will be administered on a first-come, first-serve basis until the capacity has been reached.
For a deeper dive into Group 3 eligibility, please visit https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/find-your-spot-take-your-shot/deeper-dive-group-3.
11 a.m.
The N.C. Senate will vote this evening to override Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of Senate Bill 37, which requires schools to offer some form of in-person instruction. The measure passed the legislature with bipartisan supermajorities.
A poll conducted last week shows 73% of voters support requiring schools to reopen while 22% oppose.
Senate Leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, said, "Three Democratic senators - Sens. Kirk DeViere, Paul Lowe, and Ben Clark - prioritized children's interests when the bill passed the first time. If they stick to their convictions and side again with the overwhelming majority of parents, this bill will almost certainly become law."
Senate Bill 37 grants local school districts broad flexibility in how to provide in-person instruction. The measure allows school districts to choose Plan A or Plan B, and the bill provides a two-week grace period for schools to prepare.
10 a.m.
More than 80,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are expected to arrive in North Carolina this week, beginning on Wednesday.
"A third COVID-19 vaccine means North Carolina can get more people vaccinated sooner, which will save lives and slow the spread," said North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D.
7 a.m.
Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky appeared on Good Morning America on Monday.
He said the company wants to get the shots in arms within the next 48 hours. Distribution started Monday morning.
He said the company will have 100 million doses by June and they anticipate delivering 20 million doses by the end of March.
"Consistent with Dr. Fauci and Dr. Jha, everyone should get the first shot they can get, all these vaccines are incredibly effective," Gorsky said. "It's important to remember about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is we did the clinical trials roughly from October of 2020 to January of this year and it was really during the peak of the incidence rate of this virus, that's number one. Number two, we did it in a broad number of countries, in fact, about 40% of the patients in the trial were in Latin America, we had about another 15% in South Africa, in South Africa over 90% of those patients were infected with the South African strain. And so what you're seeing are really strong efficacy rate, 85% of the time with severe disease we kept all the patients out of the hospital. We kept all the patients from dying. And, again, this is with a single dose against some of the most difficult strains during the most challenging times of this pandemic. That's why it's going to be so important to add this vaccine to what's available out there today."
4:30 a.m.
Nearly 4 million doses of the newest COVID-19 vaccine are being delivered to U.S. states for injections starting on Tuesday.
The White House said the entire stockpile of the newly approved single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will go out immediately. J&J will deliver about 16 million more doses by the end of March and 100 million total by the end of June, but the distribution would be backloaded.
Though the new shot is easier to administer and requires only one dose, the administration is not altering its distribution plans.
The White House is encouraging Americans to take the first dose available to them, regardless of manufacturer.
Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted overwhelmingly Sunday to recommend the vaccine for adults 18 years old and up. It adds to the vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna that were authorized in December.
MONDAY MORNING HEADLINES
Wake County is slated to receive 5,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as early as this week following emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday. UNC Health expects to receive 4,100 Johnson & Johnson doses
This week, some Johnston County students are heading back to the classroom more often -- four days a week. This Plan A applies for pre-k through fifth grade students. Wednesdays will be asynchronous days to left staff clean the schools. All other students will stay on Plan B.
Sunday's NC State basketball game against Pittsburgh welcomed fans back to PNC Arena for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Governor Cooper's latest executive order allows arenas like PNC to operate at 15% of their capacity.
SUNDAY
7:30 p.m.
A joint statement from the president of Duke University Hospital and senior vice president of Duke University Health System said it is preparing to expand its vaccination clinics to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine -- at this time they are unaware when they will receive its allocation.
7 p.m.
UNC Health expects to receive 4,100 Johnson & Johnson doses this week, 3,600 of which will go to UNC's largest vaccination clinic, the Friday Center.
Since the clinic opened on Jan. 11, UNC officials said it has administered more than 32,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
This week, UNC Health officials expect to pass 200,000 total doses given.
4:50 p.m.
Wake County is slated to receive 5,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as early as this week following emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday.
County health officials are already working with various communities to distribute doses once they arrive.
9:40 a.m.
Cape Fear Valley Health's COVID-19 vaccination clinics are now open to frontline essential workers, including all of Group 3.
Due to high turnout of local childcare school workers combined with decreasing demand in other eligible groups, Cape Fear Valley Health is moving forward with the next phase, ahead of schedule.
"This is a very broad category that includes most workers, if they are working in-person with others or the public," said Chris Tart, PharmD, Vice President of Professional Services at Cape Fear Valley Health. "If you're not sure whether your job fits in this category, we encourage you to go online to www.capefearvalley.com/covid19 to schedule your vaccination and find what group you fit in."
NCDHHS defines "frontline essential workers" as people who must be in-person at their place of work and work in one of the eight essential sectors including: education, critical manufacturing, essential goods, food and agriculture, government and community Services, health care and public health, public safety and transportation. Any frontline essential workers ages 18 and older are now eligible as part of Group 3 to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from one of Cape Fear Valley Health's vaccination clinics, in addition to individuals in Groups 1 and 2 - healthcare and long-term care workers and anyone aged 65 and older.
7:20 a.m.
According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there have been 28,554,724 COVID-19 cases in the United States since the pandemic began.
SATURDAY
6:15 p.m.
The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two.
FDA advisers sign off on Johnson & Johnson vaccine: Here's what happens next
12:05 p.m.
North Carolina is reporting 2,643 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 858,548.
There have been 26 deaths due to the virus, bringing the total of deaths to 11,212.
Throughout the state, there are 1,414 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. That is 51 down from Friday,
The state's percent positive test rate 5.4%, which is up slightly from Friday's 4.7%.
There will be no NCDHHS COVID-19 dashboard update on Sunday, Feb. 28.
7:25 a.m.
According to Johns Hopkins University, there have been 28,486,562 COVID-19 cases throughout the United States.
Overnight, the House approved a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill that was championed by President Joe Biden, the first step in providing another dose of aid to a weary nation as the measure now moves to a tense Senate.
The overall relief bill would provide $1,400 payments to individuals, extend emergency unemployment benefits through August and increase tax credits for children and federal subsidies for health insurance.