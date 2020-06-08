NC hits new record-high of 739 COVID-19 hospitalizations as state passes more than 1,000 deaths

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
1:30 p.m.
NC Sen. Rick Gunn, R-Alamance, announced changes to his legislation that would let gyms reopen and said he expects the bill to pass the NC Senate and be signed into law.
"I'm updating my bill to reopen gyms to provide the governor with a failsafe and adding back in a provision that treats bars and restaurants equally," Gunn said. "By eliminating the final obstacle that Democrats have raised, I expect this bill to pass unanimously and to be signed into law."
11:45 a.m.
North Carolina hit a record high of hospitalizations with 739 people currently in the hospital with severe COVID-19 symptoms. To date, 25% of hospital inpatient beds and 14% of intensive care unit beds are available, with 77% percent of hospitals in the state reporting.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 938 new cases and 8,887 completed tests Monday, with 10% of tests currently positive.
Ten more people have died, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,006.
11 a.m.
More than 1,014,500 people have filed for unemployment in North Carolina, according to a daily report from the North Carolina Division of Unemployment Security. Of those people, 682,172 have received benefits through State Unemployment Insurance, Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance or Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation.
In total, the state has paid more than $3,573,003,173 in unemployment benefits.
MONDAY MORNING STORYLINES
The state senate is set to take up a bill on Monday that would allow gyms and fitness centers to reopen. House Bill 594 would allow gyms to reopen with limited capacity, despite the executive order.
Gov. Roy Cooper previously said gyms and bars could be allowed to reopen under a "Phase 2.5." On Friday, Gov. Cooper vetoed a bill that would have allowed bars to open outdoor seating across North Carolina.
Local health officials are answering questions about contact tracing resources on Monday morning. Last week, the state launched new initiatives to expand COVID-19 testing and contact tracing across the state and help people protect their families and neighbors.
696 people in North Carolina are in hospitals from COVID-19 according to the state. There have been more than 35,000 cases in the state as of Sunday. The latest numbers will come out later today. Cooper and the state's coronavirus task force will give an update at 3 p.m. today. ABC11 will carry the update on-air and online at ABC11.com.
For those at risk of COVID-19, there will be free tests in Wendell at Hephzibah Baptist Church on Wendell Blvd. starting on Thursday this week. In Durham County, DPS' summer meals program will start on Monday.
At least 18 states are seeing COVID-19 cases on the rise, including in North Carolina. New York City is entering Phase 1 of its recovery plan on Monday.
SUNDAY
12 p.m.
There are 35,546 confirmed COVID-19 cases throughout North Carolina, up 921 from Saturday. Four more people have died, bringing the total to 996.
There are 13,876 more coronavirus tests being reported. At this time, more than 500,000 total tests have been completed statewide.
Ten percent of total tests on Friday and Saturday were positive.
Of the total cases, 696 are being hospitalized.
As of Sunday morning, there are 1,920,061 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States.
There are 2,067 cases in Durham County, up 48 from Friday. Of those, 1,432 have been released from isolation. There have been 49 deaths county-wide.