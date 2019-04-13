homicide investigation

Homicide investigation underway in Robeson County, sheriff's office says

Police lights
SHANNON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Robeson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that happened on Truck Lane.

Deputies said the incident was reported just before 9 a.m. Saturday.

Sheriff Wilkins confirmed homicide investigators, crime scene technicians and deputies are on the scene at Truck Lane.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
