Homicide investigation underway in Robeson County, sheriff's office says

SHANNON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Robeson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that happened on Truck Lane.
Deputies said the incident was reported just before 9 a.m. Saturday.
Sheriff Wilkins confirmed homicide investigators, crime scene technicians and deputies are on the scene at Truck Lane.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
