How to drive safely during a power outage

If you need to travel or if the power goes out while you're on the road, here are some safety tips to keep in mind:
- If traffic lights are out and there are no law enforcement officers directing traffic, treat intersections as a four-way stop. The Los Angeles Police Department advises: "Always yield to the right, and keep in mind that during a blackout, normal traffic patterns will be disrupted. Drive defensively and remain extremely alert, especially if you are a pedestrian."
- When possible, consider taking alternate routes that are not heavily traveled to avoid congestion.
- Remain focused on the roadway. As always, do not text and drive, and be sure to use a hands-free device if you must make a phone call.
- Be sure your car is stocked with supplies like water, a flashlight and other tools that could come in handy in the event of an emergency. Consider packing a small stash of emergency cash in the event you are unable to make a purchase with a credit card during an outage.
- If you know that an outage or shutoff could happen, fill up your gas tank ahead of time as pumps will not work during an outage.
