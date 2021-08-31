Hurricane Ida

Apex, Morrisville rescue teams to deploy to western North Carolina before remnants of Ida hit

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Local rescue teams deploy to western NC before Ida hits

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Ida continues its path across the Southeast and some western parts of the state are bracing for impact.

The region is still devastated by Tropical Storm Fred which killed at least five people and knocked out more than 20 bridges because of catastrophic flooding.

"What firefighters do so well is to step up to the plate," said Keith McGee, chief of the Apex Fire Department.

McGee got the call Monday night that a team of rescue workers was needed.

"The ones going on a deployment are leaving their families and they are going to be deployed for whatever the time frame is," McGee said.

In total, nine people will be going with four boats.

Five crew members will come from Apex and four from Morrisville.

"It's truly a team effort for whether you are deployed or not," Chief McGee said. "It takes everybody to make this work to protect our citizens which we are required to do."

Apex said they will be staffed appropriately to keep everyone in the town safe.

Chief McGee admitted it's even more of a challenge with COVID to do the deployments like this.

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"If they were to call and ask, North Carolina would respond," said Battalion Chief Michael Beasley, referring to the operation in Louisiana for Ida.

Chief Beasley said North Carolina is good about watching the storm and deciding where to send crews and trying not to pull from areas impacted by the storm itself.

The team is likely to be gone for two to three days but they'll be prepared for two weeks.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherwake countyapexmorrisvillenchurricane idafloodingwater rescuetropical weatherwake county newsnorth carolina news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE IDA
Ida weakens to tropical storm: at least 1 dead, 1M without power
'Catastrophic' damage to LA power grid will take weeks to fix
NC gas worries ease as Colonial Pipeline aims to reopen soon
Remnants of Hurricane Ida will bring rain to NC this week
TOP STORIES
Widow of Fort Bragg soldier killed in Kabul reflects on his legacy
Central NC hospitals near capacity amid COVID surge, worker shortage
NC gas worries ease as Colonial Pipeline aims to reopen soon
LATEST: Duke University announces new COVID protocols after 364 cases
Remnants of Hurricane Ida will bring rain to NC this week
Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America's longest war
Show More
4 charged in chaotic shooting incident at Wendy's in Carrboro
Cooper vetoes bill doing away with sheriff-obtained pistol permits
Johnston County EMS struggles with staffing as COVID-19 calls rise
Ida weakens to tropical storm: at least 1 dead, 1M without power
Durham to welcome Afghan refugees fleeing Taliban control
More TOP STORIES News