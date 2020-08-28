abc11 troubleshooter

Watch for scammers impersonating charities during hurricane relief

By
The devastation is great between the widespread damage from Hurricane Laura and the wildfires in California.

There is a great need for help, and if you want to give, remember to do your research first as scammers are impersonating legit charities.

"When you are researching that charity, you want to make sure that name is exact because it could be an impersonator and once you donate, you could lose all that money," said Catherine Honeycutt with the Better Business Bureau Serving Eastern North Carolina.

The BBB suggests going to Give.org to see where donations go as on the website you can see a breakdown on how charities spend your donations and what percentage goes to administrative costs or the actual cause.

"We recommend at least 65 percent of the funds from that organization to be going to the actual cause," Honeycutt said.

Other tips from the BBB to giving wisely:


  • Be cautious about newly created charities. Though well intended, they may be less effective than more experienced groups and are harder to check out without a track record.
  • Don't rely on stories and passion alone in assessing trust. Most charities use stories to help describe their mission and motivate individuals to donate. Emotional pleas, however, are not a reliable indicator to verify trust. Look beyond the passion to see if the charity clearly indicates what specific activities your generosity will support.
  • Don't focus excessively on financial ratios. Though financial ratios are an important part of a charity's overall picture, excessive focus on low overhead spending can be misguided and potentially harmful to an organization's capacity for service. Also, some charities have already experienced financial hardships because of the effect of COVID-19 and other various reasons
.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financencabc11 troubleshooterdisaster reliefbetter business bureaupersonal financewildfirescamshurricane laurascamconsumer concernscharities
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TROUBLESHOOTER
Customers attacked Cary restaurant workers when asked to wear mask
Got an absentee ballot request in the mail? What you need to know
IRS sending money to millions -- but it's not stimulus funds
NC AG suing NJ-based company for price gouging N95s
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Downtown Raleigh roads closed ahead of planned march
Family calls for BB gun legislation after deadly police shooting
Raleigh Montessori School teacher pleads guilty to statutory rape
NOT REAL NEWS: Untrue stories about RNC, voting from this week
Vice President Mike Pence to visit Raleigh next week
COVID-19 LATEST: NC State identifies 2 additional clusters
Former art director celebrates 107th birthday
Show More
Raleigh mayor issues curfew for Friday and Saturday nights
Kyle Rittenhouse appears in court for shooting protesters
WCPSS gets 50,000 requests for new Chromebooks
Hurricane Laura's leftovers move east, leaving a disaster in Louisiana
Ronnie Long is free, 44 years after wrongful conviction
More TOP STORIES News