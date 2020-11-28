traffic

Tractor-trailer fire closes all lanes of I-95 N in Cumberland County

GODWIN, N.C. (WTVD) -- All lanes of I-95 N are closed near mile marker 66 in Godwin as crews respond to a tractor-trailer fire.

According to NCDOT, the closure began around 8:20 a.m. and is expected to last until 10:30 a.m.

ABC11 breaking news crews on the scene said Godwin-Falcon Fire Rescue and the Wade Community Fire Department are currently on the scene.

Drivers are being detoured and are asked to take Exit 65 (NC-82) and turn left. Continue on NC-82 to US-301 and turn right. Continue on US-301 North to US-421 South and turn right. Continue on US-421 to re-access I-95 at Exit 73.
