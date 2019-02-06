I-TEAM

I-Team: ICE arrests reportedly continue Wednesday across NC

EMBED </>More Videos

By
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) --
Officials with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement are confirming to ABC11 the continuation of near-daily "targeted immigration arrests" of undocumented immigrants in North Carolina, including the reported detention of six people in Wake County.

El Pueblo, an immigration advocacy group in North Carolina, tells ABC11 that three of those detained in Wake County were arrested in Holly Springs, and additional raids Wednesday brought at least a dozen more immigrants into ICE custody from Charlotte, Durham and Burlington.

Wednesday's reported raids follow a busy Tuesday for federal law enforcement in the Triangle: ICE agents took custody of 27 individuals working at a manufacturing company in Sanford. According to ICE officials, 25 of those arrested were identified through criminal search warrants.

"ICE does not conduct any type of random or indiscriminate enforcement," Bryan Cox, a spokesman for ICE, asserts to ABC11. "The agency focuses first and foremost on criminal offenders and other public safety threats."

On Wednesday, Cox also provided new data to the ABC11 I-Team showing 15,189 arrests of undocumented immigrants by the Atlanta Field Office, which covers Georgia and the Carolinas.

Among those detained, 9,490 (62 percent) were convicted of criminal offenses, while 4,464 (29 percent) were first detained by local law enforcement on other pending charges.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
immigrationarrestICEI-TeamBurlingtonWake CountyRaleighCharlotte
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
I-TEAM
Traffic apps save time but residential roads now becoming popular routes
I-Team: Most RPD officers involved in shootings have less than 10 years experience
Raleigh inmate on work release accused of raping woman, DPS confirms
Woman says Burger King employee who raped her was inmate on work release
More I-Team
Top Stories
Wake County family's tip helps NY investigators nab child sex predator
'Joke was on me:' Mom says Raleigh officers aimed guns at son with autism
'Humiliation:' Driver says wife was affected by DMV backlog
Durham dad explains why son took knee during pledge at council meeting
State AG investigates more than 50 complaints against Apex dog trainer
Former WTVD anchor seeks law change after hip-replacement nightmare
Dogs run for help when owner collapses from stroke
North Carolina governor talks climate change on Capitol Hill
Show More
1 arrested, 1 at-large following police chase in Wake County
UNC System announces interim chancellor to replace Carol Folt
WATCH: Pollen floats off Cary bush in February
Marie Kondo tidying up: Why now could be the time to shop at thrift stores
Donations needed for upcoming Prom Shoppe
More News