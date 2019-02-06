I-Team: ICE arrests reportedly continue Wednesday across NC

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) --Officials with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement are confirming to ABC11 the continuation of near-daily "targeted immigration arrests" of undocumented immigrants in North Carolina, including the reported detention of six people in Wake County.
El Pueblo, an immigration advocacy group in North Carolina, tells ABC11 that three of those detained in Wake County were arrested in Holly Springs, and additional raids Wednesday brought at least a dozen more immigrants into ICE custody from Charlotte, Durham and Burlington.
Wednesday's reported raids follow a busy Tuesday for federal law enforcement in the Triangle: ICE agents took custody of 27 individuals working at a manufacturing company in Sanford. According to ICE officials, 25 of those arrested were identified through criminal search warrants.
"ICE does not conduct any type of random or indiscriminate enforcement," Bryan Cox, a spokesman for ICE, asserts to ABC11. "The agency focuses first and foremost on criminal offenders and other public safety threats."
On Wednesday, Cox also provided new data to the ABC11 I-Team showing 15,189 arrests of undocumented immigrants by the Atlanta Field Office, which covers Georgia and the Carolinas.
Among those detained, 9,490 (62 percent) were convicted of criminal offenses, while 4,464 (29 percent) were first detained by local law enforcement on other pending charges.