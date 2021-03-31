traffic

Truck carrying radioactive uranium compound crashes, closing I-95 in Cumberland County, authorities say

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- I-95 in Cumberland County is expected to be closed for hours after officials say a truck carrying a radioactive uranium compound crashed Wednesday morning.

According to NCDOT, the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. The closure is expected to last until 5:35 p.m.

According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol on the scene, the crash involved a truck carrying uranium hexafluoride, which can be used to make fuel for nuclear power plants.

Highway Patrol is at the scene evacuating drivers and moving them away from the location.

According to Highway Patrol, the compound is not leaking but they are worried about wind direction.

According to The Emergency Response Guidebook: A Guidebook for First Responders, radiation from the chemical presents minimal risk to transport workers, emergency response personnel and the public during transportation accidents.

DETOUR:
North Bound Motorists must use Exit 55 to Murphy Road and turn left on Murphy Road. Continue on Murphy Road then turn right on US 301 N. Continue on US 301 N then turn right on Wade-Stedman Road. Continue on Wade-Stedman Road and turn left to return to I-95 N. South Bound Motorists must use Exit 61 to Wade-Stedman Road and turn right to Wade-Stedman Road. Continue on Wade-Stedman Road then turn left on US 301 S. Continue on US 301 S then turn left on Murphy Road. Continue on Murphy Road then turn right to return to I-95 S.

