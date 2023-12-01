Troubleshooter helps Roxboro widow get $10,000 insurance claim

A Roxboro widow tried for nearly a year to get results when it came to a supplemental insurance claim.

Since Angela White lost her husband, Michael, in November of 2022, she said she's been trying to get Duke University Hospital to file the necessary documentation with his supplemental insurance company.

"They were trying to tell me he doesn't have medical insurance and I'm like well I have told you multiple occasions, this is not a medical claim," White said. "This is a supplemental insurance claim that pays out when a person's hospitalized."

White said the insurance company tried to help, and she spent months emailing Duke the information requested to file with his insurance. You can see one claim was processed but when it came to the other three claims for Michael, it said the claim was still pending.

"From April, May, June, called, email back and forth and then I said, well, I need some help and that's when I reached out to you," White said to Troubleshooter Diane Wilson.

Wilson got everything off to Duke University Hospital and White says things started happening. It didn't take long; the insurance company got what it needed and sent White a check for $10,000 to cover the claims.

Duke Health officials provided this statement:

"We requested the policy number from the patient, but it took several exchanges to receive it. Our inquiries to Cigna were also not fruitful until we could provide the policy number. We are always happy to help patients with billing questions and concerns and work to address inquiries promptly."

As for White, she's happy that after nearly a year of trying to get results, the case is closed.

"I'm very happy with your results," she told Wilson. "If there's anybody out there that has any kind of issue, and they come to their wits end do not hesitate to contact you because you work wonders for me. I've been going around eleven months with this situation."

The key when you have any kind of billing dispute is to not don't give up.