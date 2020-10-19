Ivanka Trump coming to Raleigh for 'Make America Great Again!' event

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Ivanka Trump is scheduled to be in Raleigh on Tuesday in support of her father's reelection campaign.
Ivanka Trump will speak at a 5 p.m. event, where she plans to share President Donald Trump's 'Make America Great Again' agenda. The venue for the event was not disclosed.
"I'm excited to be back in the Tar Heel state to spread the President's message of resilience and prosperity for the country in the years ahead." She added, "Now more than ever, North Carolinians know that President Trump is the fighter they need in the White House for the next four years!"
North Carolina continues to be a hotbed for campaigning in the weeks leading up to the election. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was in Durham on Sunday encouraging early voting. Donald Trump Jr. will be in Kernersville on Monday.
On Wednesday, President Trump will speak in Gastonia. Last week, President Trump spoke at the Greenville Regional Airport while Vice President Mike Pence headlined a rally in Selma.
Monday, the president is expected to campaign in Prescott, Ariz. and Tuscon, Ariz.
Early voting began last week in North Carolina. Election Day is Nov. 3.
Ivanka Trump has served as an advisor to her father since 2017.
