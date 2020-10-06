Dr. Jill Biden focuses on military families, young voters during Fayetteville rally

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Former Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden made two stops as she campaigned in Fayetteville Tuesday afternoon.Biden kicked off the day in Greenville before heading to a veteran's home in Fayetteville. She held a meet and greet with military spouses and veterans where she vowed to make health, education and military spousal employment a top priority.The second stop was Fayetteville State University where Biden held a Get Out the Vote rally. She encouraged North Carolina supporters, who sat in a social distanced crowd to vote early starting October 15.The former Second Lady told supporters this election is too important to sit out. She talked of a divisive climate and said if her husband is elected, he could bring the nation together."He has a plan for all Americans: to end this pandemic, to rebuild, to re-imagine a future that's better than ever and that means fulfilling our sacred obligation to serve those who serve our nation both those who wear the uniform and the families who stand beside him," said Dr. Jill Biden.This marks the First Lady hopeful's first visit since the primary.