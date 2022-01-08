Fire engulfs Johnston County home after neighbors call police about man outside with a gun

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fire engulfs Johnston Co. home after police called about man with gun

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A tense situation erupted in flames in Johnston County on Friday night after neighbors called the police to report a homeowner was in his front yard with a gun.

When deputies arrived at the residence in the 100 block of Foxglove Drive in Garner, the house was on fire.

Late Friday night, firefighters were still trying to make sure the fire doesn't flare up. Deputies stretched crime scene tape around Foxglove Drive.



Neighbors are still trying to get a sense of what happened.

The ordeal remains a bit of a mystery but it appears to have started with some kind of domestic dispute, according to authorities. Deputies told ABC11 the homeowner did appear to start the fire but said it is too early in the investigation to identify the man.

The homeowner's whereabouts are not known. No one was rescued from the burning home and the medical examiner has not been called.

The incident remains under investigation overnight.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
johnston countygarner911 callfirehouse firehomeownersinvestigationguns
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Family wants death penalty in 1986 killing of 4-year-old
Cryptocurrency scam stole $15K from Fayetteville veteran
A third of NC nursing homes report staff shortages
Motorcyclist killed after crash with car in Fayetteville
Chapel Hill parents walk for safety improvements after teens are hit
Man sought on murder charge in death of Fayetteville 2-year-old
Pediatric COVID-19 cases in North Carolina sharply increase
Show More
LATEST: FDA shortens wait time for Moderna booster
Arbery killers get life in prison; no parole for McMichaels
Raleigh doctor indicted in $46 million Medicare fraud case
Trailblazing actor Sidney Poitier dies at 94
Missing 6-year-old boy from Jacksonville found safe
More TOP STORIES News