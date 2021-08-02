'God was heard': Billy Graham's grandson Jonathan Lotz out of hospital after battle with COVID-19

Anne Graham Lotz, Jonathan's mother, made the announcement Sunday evening via social media. According to Anne, eight days ago, the famous evangelical pastor was admitted to the hospital with the Delta variant of COVID-19 and pneumonia. Immediately, the Raleigh resident took to social media asking for prayers over her son.
"Today he was discharged from the hospital! God has heard and answered your prayers for my son!" Anne wrote.
On Wednesday, Anne shared the news that her son was out of the ICU and began rehab. His mother continues to ask for prayers as Jonathan continues to recover.
"Please, please continue to pray for his swift recovery and restoration to full health with no setbacks or complications. And that I can take good care of him," Anne wrote. "Blessing upon blessing to each of you who have helped carry him in prayer."
RELATED: Polls find vaccine hesitancy in White Evangelical community
Pastor Lotz's uncle, the Rev. Franklin Graham, came under fire from many Christian evangelicals when he told ABC's Terry Moran that "I think if there were vaccines available in the time of Christ, Jesus would have made reference to them and used them."
Franklin Graham has since held his ground and continued to push for evangelical communities to get vaccinated.
According to the Pew Research Center, which conducted the latest study of intentions earlier this year to get the COVID-19 vaccine, 45 percent of white Evangelicals told Pew they will likely not get a vaccine.
The video used in this article is from a previous story, stay tuned for updated footage.