Don's Big Recipe: That Strawberry Thing

I will warn you, this one is pretty yummy and addictive!
Ingredients:
- 2 cups crushed pretzels
- 3/4 cup melted butter
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1 tub (9 ounce size) Cool Whip, thawed
- 1 cup sugar
- 8 ounces cream cheese
- 2 packages (3 ounce size) strawberry Jello gelatin
- 1 package (16 ounce size) frozen sweetened strawberries
- 1 cup boiling water
- Pam Spray
Directions:
For Crust:
- Combine pretzels, butter and 1/4 cup sugar and mix
- Press into 9 x 13 baking dish (that's been sprayed with Pam, I forgot to do this and it's a chore to get it out) and bake at 350F for 10 minutes.
- Cool to room temperature.
- For Middle Layer, cream together cream cheese and sugar.
- Fold in Cool Whip and spread over the cooled pretzel crust.
For the top layer...
- Dissolve gelatin in boiling water.
- Stir in frozen strawberries and chill until partially set for about 1/2 an hour
- Spread over white layer. Chill until set and serve.
That is it. Now I went a little extra and turned mine into a flag in the video. If you do that, you need some blueberries and spray whip cream.
You can make this low-fat with substitutes for the Cool Whip and cream cheese. And it is supposed to serve 10, but I like my portions big!
Good luck, good eating, and have a safe holiday weekend!
