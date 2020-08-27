No charges filed in death of man shot 6 times by RPD officer on Pleasant Valley Road

On January 30, Officer WB Tapscott shot 11 rounds at 52-year-old Keith Collins on Pleasant Valley Road near Glenwood Avenue. An autopsy report said Collins was shot six times.
Freeman's investigation included both an analysis of Tapscott's body-worn camera footage and his recount of what happened. Freeman's report said investigators weren't able to find any witnesses who saw what happened between Tapscott and Collins.
In the analysis, Freeman detailed the interaction between Tapscott and Collins, during which Tapscott said Collins pointed an object at him after running away from the officer. A Raleigh Police Department report released in February said Collins was carrying a BB gun.
Freeman's investigation and the RPD report said Tapscott fired 11 shots in total at Collins. Collins was taken to the hospital where he died.
"While this incident resulted in the tragic loss of Mr. Collin's life, this investigation has determined that the use of this force by Officer Tapscott was lawful and therefore criminal charges will not be pursued," Freeman wrote.
