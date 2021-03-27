Durham motorcyclist killed in overnight crash on Hillsborough Road, police say

DURHAM (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after a 29-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash overnight.Authorities said Kenneth Dean, 29, of Durham was traveling east on Hillsborough Road when he lost control of his 2004 Harley-Davidson motorcycle in a curve and slid off the road just before 1 a.m.Dean was declared dead at the scene, officials said.Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to a preliminary investigation.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator G.L. Munter of the Traffic and Crash Team (TACT) at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29448.