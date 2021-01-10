Kinston Police searching for 7-year-old allegedly taken by father

KINSTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Kinston Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in searching for a 7-year-old who was allegedly taken by his father.Officials said on Saturday that 7-year-old Rome Robinson was last seen on January 2 at a family member's house in Kinston.Authorities described Rome Robinson as standing 4-feet tall, weighing 50 pounds, with black hair. Rome also has a small scar on his forehead and is missing four top teeth.Kinston police believe he was taken by his biological father Shawn Derrick who does not have legal custody of Rome.Anyone with information on either person's whereabouts is asked to contact the Kinston Police Department at (252) 939-2020 or contact the Lenoir Count CrimeStoppers at (252)-523-4444.