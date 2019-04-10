Durham explosion injures multiple people, brings down building Brightleaf area

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A gas explosion brought down at least one building and injured multiple people in downtown Durham on Wednesday morning.

"I've never seen anything like it before," Robin Jarvi said. "I was sitting at the traffic light...and I smelled heavy, heavy gas. There were people in the building. I saw a business owner but a sign that said 'Business is closed for the day because of a gas leak.' As soon as I went through the traffic light, the whole building exploded."

The explosion happened after 10 a.m. Wednesday at 115 North Duke Street.

ABC11 crews saw an ambulance leaving the scene with at least one person who was injured in the explosion. That person's condition is not known.


"All you see is just a cloud of smoke go up and then you the building just slowly crumble down and people scattering out of there," Tyler Headrick, a construction worker who was working on a nearby church's roof, told ABC11's Tim Pulliam.

The explosion happened a couple of buildings away from Durham School of the Arts. No students were injured.

"Our students and staff are safe in place at the school; there have been no injuries. Dismissal is process," Durham Public Schools said in a statement on Twitter.

At least one building has collapsed at 115 North Duke Street. That area contains several businesses including Kaffeinate coffee shop, Prescient company executive offices, Main Street Clinical Associates, and possibly more. It's unclear which specific businesses were damaged in the explosion.






Residents are encouraged to avoid Morgan and Duke streets.

ABC11 has crews at the scene. We're working to get confirmation on what happened from Durham authorities.
