Durham explosion injures multiple people, brings down building Brightleaf area

A gas explosion has occurred at 115 N. Duke St. Duke St. from Chapel Hill Rd. to Morgan St. is closed. AVOID the area. pic.twitter.com/9UdKMiKx7h — Durham EM (@AlertDurham) April 10, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=5241705" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Durham gas explosion (1 of 5) Bystanders and witnesses of the Durham explosion

Huge explosion near Brightleaf in Durham just now. Maybe gas leak. Window of The Federal, 2 blocks away blown out pic.twitter.com/XqTvoPFTd6 — Laura Sell (@LauraSell) April 10, 2019

I’m with county leaders from across NC in a ballroom at the Durham Convention Center, where the gas explosion was quite loud and it shook the chandeliers. Hoping everyone is ok. Thank you to our first responders already on the scene. — Greg Ford (@GregFordNC) April 10, 2019

Durham Fire crews are on the scene of an explosion with collapse in downtown. Avoid the area of Morgan Street and Gregson due to multiple fire and EMS units working the scene. — Durham Fire Department (@durhamcityfire) April 10, 2019

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A gas explosion brought down at least one building and injured multiple people in downtown Durham on Wednesday morning."I've never seen anything like it before," Robin Jarvi said. "I was sitting at the traffic light...and I smelled heavy, heavy gas. There were people in the building. I saw a business owner but a sign that said 'Business is closed for the day because of a gas leak.' As soon as I went through the traffic light, the whole building exploded."The explosion happened after 10 a.m. Wednesday at 115 North Duke Street.ABC11 crews saw an ambulance leaving the scene with at least one person who was injured in the explosion. That person's condition is not known."All you see is just a cloud of smoke go up and then you the building just slowly crumble down and people scattering out of there," Tyler Headrick, a construction worker who was working on a nearby church's roof, told ABC11's Tim Pulliam.The explosion happened a couple of buildings away from Durham School of the Arts. No students were injured."Our students and staff are safe in place at the school; there have been no injuries. Dismissal is process," Durham Public Schools said in a statement on Twitter.At least one building has collapsed at 115 North Duke Street. That area contains several businesses including Kaffeinate coffee shop, Prescient company executive offices, Main Street Clinical Associates, and possibly more. It's unclear which specific businesses were damaged in the explosion.Residents are encouraged to avoid Morgan and Duke streets.ABC11 has crews at the scene. We're working to get confirmation on what happened from Durham authorities.