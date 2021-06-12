Greenville police sergeant presumed dead after house fire: Authorities

Please keep Mac's family -- blood and blue -- in your prayers. Our hearts are broken. We promise to keep everyone updated once we receive official confirmation. pic.twitter.com/zZncDwKHfw — Greenville Police (@GreenvillePD) June 12, 2021

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Greenville police sergeant is presumed dead after a house fire overnight, authorities said Saturday.According to the Greenville Police Department, crews responded to a house fire on Fox Hollow Drive in Ayden around 4 a.m.The home belongs to Greenville Police Sergeant Tim "Mac" McInerney.Authorities said a body was recovered inside the home. Although not yet confirmed by a medical examiner, police presume the body to be that of Sergeant McInerney.The State Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation into the cause of the fire, with assistance from ATF and the Pitt County Sheriff's Office.