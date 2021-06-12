Greenville police sergeant presumed dead after house fire: Authorities

According to the Greenville Police Department, crews responded to a house fire on Fox Hollow Drive in Ayden around 4 a.m.
The home belongs to Greenville Police Sergeant Tim "Mac" McInerney.
Authorities said a body was recovered inside the home. Although not yet confirmed by a medical examiner, police presume the body to be that of Sergeant McInerney.
Please keep Mac's family -- blood and blue -- in your prayers. Our hearts are broken. We promise to keep everyone updated once we receive official confirmation. pic.twitter.com/zZncDwKHfw— Greenville Police (@GreenvillePD) June 12, 2021
The State Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation into the cause of the fire, with assistance from ATF and the Pitt County Sheriff's Office.