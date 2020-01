Tramarcus Monsanto

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police have made an arrest in a homicide investigation after a man who had been shot and killed was dropped off at WakeMed in November. Officers went to Beverly Drive just after 3 a.m. on Nov. 10 but shortly after were notified a deceased person with gunshot wounds was dropped off at WakeMed. After a months long investigation, Raleigh Police Department charged Tramarcus Javon Monsanto, 30, with murder Tuesday.The victim was identified as 28-year-old Devonte Tillery.Monsanto was taken to Wake County Detention Center.