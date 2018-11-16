Man dies in Durham shooting

Police are investigating after a man was shot to death in Durham.After officials responded to a shooting call at Dowd Street and Hazel Street in Durham, they found a man on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds. Moments later, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.ABC11's breaking news crew on the scene says police have marked several shell casings on the sidewalk.No names have yet to be released, as the investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.