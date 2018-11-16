Man dies in Durham shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Man dies in Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Police are investigating after a man was shot to death in Durham.

After officials responded to a shooting call at Dowd Street and Hazel Street in Durham, they found a man on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds. Moments later, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

ABC11's breaking news crew on the scene says police have marked several shell casings on the sidewalk.

No names have yet to be released, as the investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal shootingDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Raleigh Christmas Parade 2018: Where to park, start time and more
Goldsboro charter school principal accused of statutory rape
Chris Watts' mistress: 'He lied about everything'
Fayetteville VA patient tests positive for tuberculosis
Former NCSU athlete, boyfriend charged in domestic violence case
Garner woman charged with killing 8 cats, starving 7 dogs
Moneysaver: ABC11 finds the best deals for Thanksgiving dinner
Officials: Initial investigation shows Cary mosque fire was 'accidental'
Show More
The electric kilo: Kilogram gets a historic update
Cary business to be featured on 'Shark Tank'
Tennessee man wanted in rape of 16-month-old boy
ABC11 Together food drive strives to feed hungry North Carolinians
Abrams says she can't win Ga. governor race
More News