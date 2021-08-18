Maple View Farm will stop milk production, bottling; ice cream store to remain

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After 25 years, Maple View Farm announced Wednesday it will end its dairy operations, including milk production and bottling.The Maple View Farm Ice Cream will remain in operation. For the ice cream base and dairy products, the farm is partnering with Simply Natural Creamery of Ayden, North Carolina.The last day of bottling milk will be Sept. 6. The farm said all of the cattle will be going to a good home and will be missed."We thank all of our customers, friends, and family that have supported us day in and day out," the farm said in a statement on Facebook.The Maple View Farm Milk Company has asked that all glass bottles be turned in for deposit refunds by Sept. 20.