Lasagna Love: Nationwide volunteer program provides home-cooked meals to those in need amid COVID-19 pandemic

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- One local woman is heading up a group that believes in simple acts of kindness.
Lasagna Love has risen from a pandemic outreach group in San Diego to a nationwide movement that is growing here in the Triangle.
Megan Gotimer of Raleigh is overseeing the local effort.
Gotimer explained that Lasagna Love is about more than just a free plate of pasta for those in need telling ABC11, "Sometimes it's really hard to ask for help. And we're trying to change that. And if that comes in the form of a lasagna, that's great."
It's comfort food and right now comfort is something in high demand.
"It's that home-cooked meal feeling that we want to share with families. There's a lot of families that are going through a lot of hard times right now," Gotimer said adding that Lasagna Love was started by a mom in San Diego mom back in the spring.
She felt that during the pandemic there was a need to let people know others in their community care.
FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
Now it's spread across the nation with 2,500 volunteers including Gotimer who said the small token of a lasagna meal is available to anyone who feels they need it even if they've never asked for anything like this before.
"One of the core missions of this group is to let people know that it's okay to ask for help when they need it even if it's a one-time thing," she said.
So whether you've fallen on hard financial times during the pandemic or you just feel overwhelmed and isolated, Lasagna Love would be happy to show how much total strangers care.
And if you don't need help but would like to provide some you are encouraged to go the Lasagna Love website and volunteer.
Gotimer noted that it's very rewarding saying, "It's giving people a bit of a sense of purpose during all of this. We have volunteers that are in difficult times themselves and this is a way that they can still be connected to their community."
Gotimer never got to connect with her community in the normal way.
She and her husband moved here for new jobs in March and this has been her way of getting acquainted.
But when we come out of the pandemic she's now got a long list of community members, people she's served and those who have served along with her, who are due for a hug.
Lasagna Love: Nationwide volunteer program provides home-cooked meals to those in need amid COVID-19 pandemic
ABC11 TOGETHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More